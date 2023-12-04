Broadway star taking the stage in Little Rock

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will welcome back Heather Headley for the last concert of the 2022-2023 First Orion Pops season on May 13 & 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back Heather Headley for the final concerts of the 2022-2023 season.

The Tony, Grammy, and Billboard Music Award-winning singer, actress, and Broadway star will perform hit songs from artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Elton John, and many more, along with some songs from popular musicals.

The concerts are set to take place on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. at the Robinson Center.

"It's an honor and a thrill to welcome Broadway star Heather Headley back to Little Rock to close out our Pops season on Mother's Day weekend," said ASO Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson.

Tickets will be $19, $30, $41, $64, $77 (pricing subject to change), and active-duty military or college student tickets will be $15.

"This Tony and Grammy-winning artist will present an exhilarating show, accompanied by your Arkansas Symphony Orchestra as well as Parkview High School Lab Singers. Her versatility of style will be on full display as she features works from the musical theater, pop, gospel, and R&B realms."

Tickets can be purchased online at online, at the Robinson Center box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert. or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1.