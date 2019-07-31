LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Capitol View Stifft Station Neighbhorhood Association in Little Rock will be hosting a fun run called 'Running of the Rexes.'

This is an inflatable dinosaur costume 1-mile fun run/walk. The race will not be timed. Costumes are available for purchase at registration or you can bring your own costume.

The run will take place at War Memorial Park on September 21 at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event will go to future development of Rose Creek Park.

There is a $30 registration fee for the run. You can click here to register.