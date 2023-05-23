'Carry The Load' event honors heroes in central Arkansas

'Carry The Load' is a nationwide relay that spans 20,000 miles across 48 states to raise awareness and understanding ahead of Memorial Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today, an inspiring event will march through the streets of central Arkansas.

Carry The Load has kicked off its annual Memorial Day awareness campaign, where volunteers across 48 states will walk 20,000 miles in a national relay.

One of the five routes the relay will cover goes through the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Since 2011, Carry The Load’s mission has been to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"It's been diluted with pleasure over purpose and the purpose is to remember those who have given the ultimate price," said Matthew Eveland, Assistant Relay Manager. "We get to go around to many cities and towns and speak their name."

Of the 20,000 miles total, a little over 20 miles will be completed here in central Arkansas, starting at Ben E. Keith Mid-South Distribution Center and making stops by the Little Rock National Cemetery and Little Rock Central Fire Station.

The relay will begin at 8 a.m. and last for 12 hours with about three to five miles between each stop.

THV11's Adam Bledsoe, who is also an Air-force veteran, will also be a part of the relay.

Eveland said that the organization has tour buses that are wrapped with the faces of people who have lost their lives in the line of duty or combat to honor and remember their memories.

"We die two times in our life. Once when our heart stops, and once when the last time our name is spoken. So, we try to keep them alive and honor their families," Eveland said.