Central High announces 65th anniversary of Little Rock Nine event

The Little Rock Central High School Historic Site will host a three-day event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of desegregation by the Little Rock Nine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will host a three-day event from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24.

The theme for the event will be "Silence is Not an Option” in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the school's desegregation by the Little Rock Nine.

Special guests and featured speakers will include Little Rock Nine members Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, and Dr. Terrence Roberts.

Conversations will be held on the importance of mental health and wellness, equity in education, the criminal justice system, and more.

Specialists will be present to talk about their respective fields, and guests will participate in engaging dialogue on the movement for equality, equity, and social justice.

Additionally, a theatrical performance of The Fifth Little Girl, an ensemble written and directed by Chris James, will be held.

The story follows Sarah Collins Rudolph, the 12-year-old lone survivor of a 1963 Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister, Addie Mae, and three other girls in Birmingham, Alabama.

The play will be performed in poetic verse with soulful sounds and a post-program discussion with the cast and Mrs. Rudolph to follow.

All events will be free for the public to attend.

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site is located diagonally across the street from Central High School at 2120 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.