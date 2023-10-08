"Scarecrow Showdown" competition being held all month in Fayetteville

Artists, organizations, and families from across the area handcrafted scarecrows to be displayed at the garden and entered in the contest.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Staff at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks say they think the garden is at its most beautiful in October, but this year, the natural beauty isn’t the only thing drawing a crowd.

The month of October is the Scarecrow Showdown at the Botanical Garden.

Artists, organizations, and families from across the area handcrafted scarecrows to be displayed in the garden all month long and entered into the Scarecrow Showdown contest.

It’s up to visitors to choose the winner.

Anyone visiting the garden can pick up a map with the locations and names of more than 50 scarecrows.

Once you’ve seen all of them and picked a favorite, you can cast your vote.

Each scarecrow has a jar where people can drop in a lima bean for the scarecrow they think is the best.

At the end of the month, the winner gets a trophy.

Susan Foley with the Botanical Garden says the goal is to make the Scarecrow Showdown an annual tradition.

“Hopefully this will keep going years and years, because it's a lot of fun, and we're getting a lot of people coming out just to see the scarecrows,” Foley said.

You can visit the scarecrows at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks until the end of the month.

Voting for the Scarecrow Showdown runs through Oct. 24.

