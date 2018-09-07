LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 9, 2018) – The concert lineup and premium ticket sale dates for the 79th annual Arkansas State Fair were announced today by fair officials.

This year’s event is scheduled for 11 days, October 11 through 21.

Ralph Shoptaw, general manager, said the Fair always strives to schedule a wide variety of entertainment that offers something for every musical taste.

“We are excited about our headliner concerts this year,” stated Shoptaw. “We’re bringing in some great classic rock, popular country acts, several alternative rock bands and a few R&B artists.”

Featured Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Main Stage Concerts for the 2018 Arkansas State Fair:

Friday, October 12, 8:00 p.m.: The Charlie Daniels Band

Saturday, October 13, 8:00 p.m.: P.O.D.

Sunday, October 14, 7:00 p.m.: Ginuwine

Tuesday, October 16, 8:00 p.m.: Joe Nichols

Wednesday, October 17, 8:00 p.m.: Ratt

Thursday, October 18, 8:00 p.m.: Stokley

Friday, October 19, 8:00 p.m.: Pop Evil

Saturday, October 20, 6:00 p.m.: Mark Chesnutt

Sunday, October 21, 7:00 p.m.: Ralph Tresvant

Premium concert tickets go on sale Friday, July 13, at ArkansasStateFair.com and at the Fairgrounds box office. Premium floor seating ranges from $15.00 to $20.00, and party deck seating is $25.00 to $40.00.

Shoptaw added that every concert at the Arkansas State Fair is free with gate admission.

“Unlike many fairs and festivals, we continue to offer our patrons this amazing musical entertainment at no extra charge. Once you’re in the gate, all of our concerts are free. We offer our upgrade seating and exclusive deck packages at an additional charge for those who are interested in a VIP experience.”

The Fair is Arkansas’ largest attraction, drawing more than 450,000 visitors last year. This year’s sponsors include Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Arkansas Farm Bureau and Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau.

