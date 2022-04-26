Encanto sing-along concert coming to Walmart AMP this summer

We don't talk about Bruno...but you can sing about him this summer at the Walmart AMP during the Encanto film sing-along.

ROGERS, Ark. — Get ready to talk about Bruno...the Disney show stopper Encanto is bringing a sing-along concert to the Walmart AMP this summer.

An on-stage band will play the record-breaking soundtrack while the film plays on the big screen.

You can sing along to the film's hits "Surface Pressure," "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "The Family Madrigal" on Saturday, July 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $25-$75 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Encanto received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.