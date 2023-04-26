Experts share tips to help Arkansans avoid identity theft

On Wednesday, May 3, AARP Arkansas will host a free tele-town hall that is open to the public in honor of Fraud Awareness Month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one wants to be a victim of identity theft, which is why AARP Arkansas has shared some of the best ways to protect yourself against it.

While you may know to shred all your confidential papers, including medical records, credit card or bank statements, and old tax documents— that's only one tip to help keep you safe.

On Wednesday, May 3, from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m., they will host a free tele-town hall that is open to the public in honor of Fraud Awareness Month.

They will be joined by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and a fraud expert from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

To register for this event, click here. To pre-submit fraud-related questions email ar@aarp.org.