Where to enjoy 4th of July fireworks in Central Arkansas

Arkansans are getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with incredible fireworks displays across the Natural State— and there are plenty of events to choose from!

Little Rock:

Pops on the River

The 39th annual Pops on the River will take place on July 4 from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the First Security Amphitheatre.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, kids' activities, and more for families to enjoy. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Dickey-Stephens Park July 4th Fireworks

Dickey-Stephens Park will be open to the public for a fireworks show on July 4. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and admission will be free.

Entrance to Otey's Splash Pad and train rides will be available for purchase before the fireworks. Fans will also get the chance to participate in on-the-field entertainment to win prizes, including free tickets to an upcoming Travs game.

Conway:

Freedom Fest 2023

Celebrate at Beaverfork Lake Park on July 3 from 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and fireworks after dark.

Admission to the event is free. Dogs are welcome but must be on leashes and respectful of others. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Hot Springs:

Independence Day Fireworks

The annual free 4th of July fireworks display on Lake Hamilton will be held at the Highway 7 South Bridge on July 2, at 9:00 p.m.

The fireworks will be synched with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 Country during the show. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for July 3.

The fireworks will be shot from the middle of Lake Hamilton from barges located on the east side of Highway 7 at the first Highway 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hot Springs.

For more information call (501) 321-2027.

Fireworks at Red Oak

Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a free fireworks show on July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy free frozen treats and water at the event.

Sherwood:

2023 Fireworks and Food Trucks

Little B's Donut Co. will be hosting a free event on July 3 at The Greens At North Hills from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

There will be live music, hot donuts made to order, ice-cold lemonade, Italian sodas, and of course, fireworks!

Jacksonville:

Big Bang on the Range

This annual event will take place at the Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex at 9:00 p.m. on July 4. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., and admission is free.

Bring a chair or blanket for a showstopping firework show over the wide-open range.

Call (501) 982-4171 or visit www.jacksonvilleparks.com for more information.

Beebe:

Diamonds in the Dark

The City of Beebe will be hosting an Independence Day celebration and free fireworks show on July 1 at Beebe City Park from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Camden:

Star Spangled Spectacular

This free event will take place at the Camden Airport. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and guests can enjoy live music and food until the fireworks begin at dark.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Springdale

Springdale Manor's 4th of July Fireworks