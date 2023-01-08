Main Street Food Truck Festival returning in September

Get ready for a day of food and fun! The 2023 Main Street Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get ready for a day of food and fun! The 2023 Main Street Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 300-800 block on Main Street in Little Rock.

The event, hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, will feature 60+ unique food trucks from across the state and region, dozens of arts and craft vendors, a kid zone, and even a karaoke stage.

Brent and Mollie Birch will be chairing this year’s event. Mollie is a real estate agent with the Charlotte John Company and Brent is director of the Little Rock Technology Park.

“Mollie and I love Main Street, and I’m privileged to get to work right here in the heart of downtown,” Brent Birch said. “The Main Street Food Truck Festival is an exciting way to bring people together to enjoy great food, music, and family-friendly fun while experiencing downtown Little Rock.”

So mark your calendars and come hungry! Enjoy blocks of food, drinks, music, vendors, and fun!