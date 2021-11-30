Goo Goo Dolls making a stop at the Walmart AMP

The band will perform at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Sept. 18. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Four-time Grammy-nominated band, Goo Goo Dolls, will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP next fall alongside Blue October.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. and range from $35 to $150.50 plus fees.

You can buy tickets either online or by calling 479-443-5600. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box office.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.