Governor Sanders declares May as Arkansas Beef, Egg Month

ARKANSAS, USA — On May 18, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared May as Arkansas Beef Month and Arkansas Egg Month.

The governor was joined by agriculture leaders and industry partners as the announcement was made to highlight the industries and the value both provide to Arkansas’s economy.

“Agriculture is our number one industry, and we want to make sure it stays there. We want to continue to be a great partner from the state,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I’m very happy about the fact that it is Beef and Egg Month and that we get to make that proclamation here today, but most importantly, I can’t tell you how grateful all of us are – every Arkansan – for the men and women who work in our ag community.”

According to Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, this month is the perfect time to recognize these industries and the hardworking people behind them.

“Beef and egg production in Arkansas are great examples of why agriculture is our state’s largest industry, with beef and egg products consistently ranking in Arkansas’s top eight agricultural commodities,” said Ward.