LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – It’s time! The 79th Annual Arkansas State Fair is here and we couldn’t be more excited!

THV11 has listed out everything you need to know about the 2018 fair.

From ticket prices, concerts and more, you’ll find it here!

The Arkansas State Fair officially opens October 11 at 4 p.m. It will open daily at 11 a.m. Friday, October 12 through Sunday, October 21.

Gate Admission Prices

Children: Advance [10/10] $2.99; Advance [10/11 & 10/12] $3.99; Regular Price $5

Adults: Advance [10/10] $5.99; Advance [10/11 & 10/12] $7.99; Regular Price $10

Seniors: Advance [10/10] $2.99; Advance [10/11 & 10/12] $3.99; Regular Price $5

Groups*: Regular Price $5 [*Group rates available for groups of 20 or more]

Ride Bands: $30

Group Ride Bands: $25

Get a SUPER PASS! A Super Pass is only $30 and includes single gate admission and ride band. It’s available exclusively at participating Tropical Smoothie Café locations.

Parking: $10

Gate 11 on Schiller Street & Gate 12 at 34th and Battery streets are drive-through gates. Gate 8 is available for handicap parking. Gate 12 is open 24 hours. Your vehicle will be parked as close to the State Fair action as possible. Buses and vehicles carrying 10 or more passengers park FREE.

PRCA Pro Rodeo is October 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. It’s being hosted at Barton Coliseum. For more information, click here.

FREE CONCERTS!

The Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram MAIN STAGE ‘Ram Concert’ Series is free with gate admission.

Friday, October 12 – 6:45 p.m. Redhead Express; 8 p.m. Charlie Daniels Band

Saturday, October 13 – 8 p.m. P.O.D.

Sunday, October 14 – 7 p.m. Ginuwine

Tuesday, October 16 – 6:45 p.m. Blane Howard; 8 p.m. Joe Nichols

Wednesday, October 17 – 8 p.m. RATT

Thursday, October 18 – 8 p.m. Stokley

Friday, October 19 – 8 p.m. Pop Evil

Saturday, October 20 – 5:10 p.m. Redhead Express; 6 p.m. Mark Chesnutt

Sunday, October 21 – 7 p.m. Twista

Premium concert seating is $15-$20; VIP Deck seating $25-$40; VIP Concert seating is available at the fairgrounds box office and online, click here.

Special Promotions

October 11 – T-Mobile/KATV Thrifty Thursday

Special pricing from 4 p.m. to close: $5 Adult admission, $3 Child admission & Senior admission, $25 unlimited ride band, $5 parking.

October 12- 14

From 11 a.m. to close, buy an armband at a midway ticket booth for $30 and get unlimited rides that day. Gate admission and parking are not included.

October 15 – Kiddie Day!

Kids ages 6 and under can ride the Kiddie Rides for FREE from 9-11 a.m. and FREE gate admission for adults bringing children. Parking included.

October 15 – Dollar Day

Gate admission, parking and rides are only $1 each all day.

October 15 – THV11 MISSION HOME DAY

Visit the THV11 tent at the main gate for child safety wristbands and meet some of our on-air personalities! We can’t wait to see you!

October 16 – Military Appreciation Day

11 a.m. to close free gate admission for military personnel and immediate family members with a valid military I.D.

October 16 – Hot 94.9 Tuesday/Feed the Need

Buy a special $30 armband and get unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to close. Gate admission and parking are not included. From 1-6 p.m. you can donate 4 canned food items and receive one adult gate admission. Donate 2 canned food items and receive 1 child’s gate admission. Only canned food items are accepted. Donation locations at fair gates.

October 17 – Ride for the Cure/ Ladies Night

Buy a $30 armband and get unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to close. Gate admission and parking are not included. $1 from every ride band is donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Also, ladies 18 years or older get free gate admission from 6 p.m. to close.

October 18 – Thrill Thursday/ College Night

Buy a $30 armband at a midway ticket booth and get unlimited rides that day. Gate admission and parking are not included. From 6 p.m. to close, Free gate admission to college students with valid school I.D.

October 19 & 20 – Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ KSSN 96/ 105.1 The Wolf/ The Edge 100.3/ PRCA Rodeo Coupon

Get $3 off a $15 general admission ticket. One ticket per coupon: must be redeemed at the Fairgrounds Ticket Office (subject to availability)

October 19 – Arkansas Fight Cancer Ride Day

From 11 a.m. to close buy an armband at a midway ticket booth for $30 and get unlimited rides that day. Gate admission and parking are not included.

October 19 – School Day at the Fair

A $3 fair admission sold at gates from 1 p.m. to close for all school children through 12th grade.

October 20 – Little Rock Ride Day

Buy a $30 armband at a midway ticket booth and get unlimited rides that day. Gate admission and parking are not included.

October 20 – FFA, FCCLA, Scout and 4-H Day

$3 Fair gate admission sold until 5 p.m. to FFA & FCCLA students, Scouts and 4-H members (includes teachers, sponsors and bus drivers.)

October 21 – KSSN 96 and 105.1 The Wolf Ride Day

From 11 a.m. to close buy an armband at a midway ticket booth for $30 and get unlimited rides that day. Gate admission and parking are not included.

Free Weekend Parking SHUTTLE SERVICE

If you want to get to and from the State Fair the easy way on the weekend, ride the free shuttle service. You can park for free in the designated state government parking lots west of the State Capitol Friday evening, all day Saturday, and Sunday afternoon and evening. Fair drop-off and pick-up is at the south gate.

Shuttle Hours of Operation

Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 1-11 p.m.

For more information on all things State Fair, and other events, click here.

