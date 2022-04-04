Halsey returning to the Walmart AMP this May

Halsey, alongside beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, will perform at the Walmart AMP on May 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8.

ROGERS, Ark. — Multi-Platinum artist Halsey is returning to the Walmart AMP this spring for her Love and Power Tour.

Halsey, alongside beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, will perform in Rogers on Wednesday, May 25. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $129.50 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

From Badlands to Manic and her most recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey will bring fan favorites that have amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date.

Click here for more ticket information.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.