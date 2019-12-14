LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Christmas is only two weeks away, so now's the time to catch all the community events to get you and your family in the holiday spirit!

With so many events in so many areas, it's hard to keep track, so we've compiled a list of things happening in central Arkansas.

Continuous

Holiday Lights at Garvan Gardens

Every day until Dec. 31, 4 to 9 p.m.

Garvan Woodland Gardens

"The Gardens will be aglow with over 4.5 million lights in a myriad of natural settings. Features include the luminescent Garden of the Pine Wind, the 50-foot tall Holiday Tree which plays holiday tunes animated to a light show, the Parterre garden on the Great Lawn, and traditional holiday scenes in the woodlands. Conclude your walking tour with free hot chocolate."

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Various performances through Dec. 29

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

"Ring in the holidays with an entertaining spin on a familiar holiday favorite. Set in a 1940s radio station on Christmas Eve, enjoy a live radio version of Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film as the actors on stage transform into dozens of characters from Bedford Falls."

AHC Lights on the Boulevard

Every day until Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Haskell, Arkansas

"Arkansas Health Center is pleased to host Lights On The Boulevards. The holiday light display is a drive-through event on the campus of Arkansas Health Center in Haskell, Arkansas.

Lighted figurines, several 20' tall lighted Christmas trees, and more are a part of this 40,000 light display."

Sherwood Enchanted Trail of Lights

Every day until Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Sherwood Sports Complex

"Sherwood's Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights is a drive-thru trail with the entrance located at the Sherwood Sports Complex at the end of Bear Paw Road just past the Sylvan Hills High School football stadium."

Santa on Sayles

Every day until Dec. 31 at nighttime

10301 Sayles Road

A house on Sayles Road in Pulaski County that goes above and beyond with their holiday decorations. Be sure to drive by!

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas Beat the Clock Brunch

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rail Yard LR

"Joining us in The Yard are A Little Crêpesy for all your sweet and savory crepe needs and Dark Side Coffee Co.. for your caffeine needs☕️! Count Porkula will be serving NEW breakfast specials and SANTA will be here to listen to Christmas wishes and take photos!"

Holiday Music at the Arsenal

2 to 3:30 p.m.

MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History

"Join us for the 10th Annual Holiday Music at the Arsenal Concert! The skilled pianists and vocalists from Margaret Wyatt's Piano and Vocal Studio will be entertaining us with their extraordinary talents. This event is free and open to the public."





Monday, Dec. 16

2019 Searcy Christmas Parade

6 to 7 p.m.

Searcy, Arkansas

"Celebrate the Season at the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade!

The parade will begin at Spring Park, circle the White County Court Square onto Race Street and end at Berryhill Park."

Christmas Cookie Decorating Party

5 to 8 p.m.

Taylors' Made Cafe, Conway

"It was a huge hit last year so we are doing it again... Monday night, Dec. 16th, bring in the kiddos for dinner and let them decorate Christmas Cookies for dessert. Kids eat free on Mondays so what's better than a free meal, free Christmas cookies and visit from St. Nicholas?"

Pet Photos with Santa

6 to 9 p.m.

Park Plaza Mall

Bring your furry friends for photos with Santa during Monday evenings!

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Enchanted Express Trolley Tour

5:30 to 10 p.m.

1111 W Maryland Ave., Sherwood, Arkansas 72120

"Avoid the wait for Sherwood's Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights and enjoy a VIP Experience for $15 or less per person! Each person will have a seat on a trolley ride with a tour guide on board to discuss points of interest along the trail. You'll have cocoa and cookies and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and take a photo with them before boarding."

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Showing

7 to 9 p.m.

CALS Ron Robinson Theater

"Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Film starts at 7:00 p.m. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available!"

Fantasy in Lights 2019

6 to 9 p.m.

Jacksonville Parks and Recreation

"Is your home decorated for the holidays? Is your friend’s home decorated for the holidays? Then call to enter the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation’s and the Jacksonville Community Center's Fantasy in Lights Decorating Contest. There is no cost to enter your home or a neighbor’s home."

Holiday Blood Drive

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arkansas Blood Institute

"Join THV11, 5NEWS and Arkansas Blood Institute for the holiday blood drive! Help make sure patients at local hospitals are prepared for the holiday season. All donors who give at the Little Rock Donor Center or Fort Smith Donor Center on Tuesday, December 17th from 8:30AM to 6PM will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt & entry for a chance to win a flat screen TV!"

Thursday, Dec. 19

Home for the Holidays

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

"ASO's traditional holiday show is back for a one-night-only performance including music from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, Holst's "In Bleak Midwinter," music from Polar Express, and your holiday favorites like "O Holy Night," "Sleigh Ride," and "It's beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!"

Club Pilates West Little Rock Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Club Pilates West Little Rock

"Join us as we wrap up our 12 days of Pilates and celebrate YOU. Our CP family has made 2019 an incredible year for us. All day we will have snacks and treats in studio. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater before, during or after class. Plus Hunter has the spin wheel stocked with great prices."

Friday, Dec. 20

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Arkansas Skatium-Ice and Roller Skating

"You're invited to our Ugly Sweater Party! Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and receive FREE skate rental. The ugliest sweater wins a grand prize."

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Whole Foods Market, Little Rock

"Join Mrs. Claus at Whole Foods for story time, a Christmas sing-a-long, and photos! A craft and snack will also be provided by Whole Foods Market."

Merry Market

5 to 8 p.m.

Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, North Little Rock

"Come find unique handmade and Innovative gifts at the Hub's first "Merry Market". Hub members and local makers will be showcasing and selling their creations. This is the perfect chance to find stocking stuffers and last minute gifts that make a difference for these makerpreneurs!"

Gingerbread Party

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

CALS - Dee Brown

"Let's build and decorate gingerbread houses! Each participant will be provided supplies to assemble and decorate a gingerbread house to take home. RSVP strongly encouraged; Supplies limited."

Sunday, Dec. 21

Christmas Breakfast at the Farm

8 a.m.

Rabbit Ridge Farms, Bee Branch, Arkansas

"Come by and have breakfast and coffee with us at the farm! This is also a great time to do some Christmas shopping in our store! Plenty of hams, whole chickens, and prepared gift boxes for your Christmas loved ones."

Cookie Decorating

11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Dempsey Bakery

"Come decorate 18 holiday cookies with Sam!

We supply you with the cookies, icing and the skill to decorate.

Please call the bakery to reserve your spot!

501-375-2257"

Monday, Dec. 23

Grinchfest 2019

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CALS Children's Library and Learning Center

"Come see Grinchfest starring Craig O'Neill as the Grinch. This is a free, ticketed event with two performances at 9:30 am and 11:00 am. Activities and refreshments will continue until 12:00 pm."

Did we miss an event? Shoot us an email at news@thv11.com!