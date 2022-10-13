How state fair staff, police aim to keep you safe

Fair staff continues putting together the final touches on every ride and food stand as law enforcement prep for safety before the gates open to the public Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state fair is back in town with all of the fried food, games, and rides anyone could ask for— aside from the fun though, there are a lot of people working to make sure everyone stays safe this season.

Major Troy Ellison with LRPD's Special Operations explained, "We'll have foot patrol we have mounted patrol with our horses and new to the department our drone program will be there as well."

The State Fair is expecting large crowds this year, and in turn, local law enforcement will have an even larger security presence than in years past.

Ellison emphasized, "Once again, safety is our top priority."

LRPD's Sergeant Troy Dillard also explained that for the first time at the Arkansas State Fair, they'll be using a real-time crime center to tap into surveillance footage.

Additionally, they added that this year, there will be an extra eye in the sky from Little Rock Police.

"We'll be able to review that footage in real-time. And if there's ever an incident, any public safety needs, we'll be able to watch that footage... and then immediately relay the information out," Dillard said.

The Board of the Arkansas State Fair also said that they'll have new metal detectors and a PA system this year, as well as extra lighting.

Through these extra precautions, the board hoped that everyone could feel safe, while having fun.

Anne Marie Doramus with the Arkansas State Fair Board added, "We want our patrons to feel safe. This is a family-friendly event and tradition and we want to keep it that way."

But local law enforcement aren't the only ones working to make sure you have a safe time at the fair this weekend— ride staff are also working to keep each ride functioning safely.

Scooter Korek, Vice President of Client Services for North American Midway Entertainment, said that with decades of staff experience working on rides across the country, people can feel secure strapped in any ride.

"[Operators] go through a ride-specific checklist every morning that's specific to that ride to make sure that everything is 100%," Korek said.

The Department of Labor will also inspect and approve each ride at the fair before anyone is allowed to get on.

Korek added that Midway wants to make sure that fun and safety go hand in hand.

"We're all about safety and we're all about fun. You know, that's the two things we do and you really can't have fun unless you're safe," Korek said.

All of the fair's staff will continue to put together the final touches of every ride and food stand before the gates open to the public Friday.