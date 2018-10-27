JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Thunder Over the Rock is among us at the Little Rock Airforce Base, and it’s been six years since a full air show has come to the military community. It’s been equally as long since locals have welcomed thousands of visitors to town.

“My thought is, come on down, we want all of you,” said Charles Lyons, manager of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop located near the base.

Nearly 200,000 people are expected in town this weekend, and businesses are taking quite the advantage of the crowd.

“We couldn’t handle it all, but we do want our percentage,” said Lyons.

"It's a lot to take on for such a small store, but you know there's nothing we can't do here,” said Taylor Sexton, assistant manager at Tropical Smoothie. “The moment you walk through the doors is the moment I want to greet you and make sure you have everything you need.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop prepared ahead of the rush, bringing in more manpower for the weekend.

Businesses are ready for the rush, but the real question is, are you?

“A couple of hundred thousand people expected to come through the gates between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” said Beau Downey, spokesperson for the LRAFB.

If you are heading to the airshow, no need to worry about parking, there’s plenty of spots available, but expect traffic to be an issue.

“The gates are going to be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.,” said Downey. “We recommend that visitors car pull. Additionally, we recommend everyone to try to arrive as early as possible. There's going to be plenty to do, plenty to see, so many exhibits and many planes flying in the air."

The Arkansas Department of Transportation installed 13 live cameras along Highway 67 near LRAFB.

Those will provide traffic information for locals and those attending the air show this weekend. You can access the live traffic cams at IDriveArkansas.com

