FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional are bringing their The Surviving the Truth Tour to venues in Arkansas this March.

The bands are set to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville on March 5.

Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. Prices start at $45 and go up to $3,750.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The bands will also be performing at The Hall in Little Rock on March 6. Tickets for that show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.