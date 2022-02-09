Join U.S. Olympian and civil rights activist in conversation

Dr. Tommie Smith will open up about his life and activism in a program with the theme "Silence is Not an Option" at Arkansas Baptist College.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Central High School Historic Site has partnered with Arkansas Baptist College and Jefferson National Parks Association to host Dr. Tommie Smith on Saturday, September 10.

The program's theme will be "Silence is Not an Option", and Dr. Smith will open up about his life and activism.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Old Main Auditorium on the Arkansas Baptist College campus. It will be free and open to the public.

Dr. Smith won a gold medal and broke the track and field world record in 200m at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

During the medal ceremony, Smith and one of his teammates, John Carlos, raised their fists in a silent protest against the racial inequality and poverty that afflict African Americans in the U.S.

Following this peaceful display of solidarity, they were denounced by the International Olympic Committee, sent home by the U.S. Olympic Committee, ostracized by the media, and excluded from employment and financial opportunities.

Today, Mr. Smith has continued to speak and raise awareness on human rights issues— especially now, in the wake of recent social unrest and protests across the U.S.