According to Mayor Frank Scott Jr., with the passage of Tuesday night’s 2022 budget, Juneteenth is officially a holiday in the City of Little Rock.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

#UniteLR—With the passage of last night’s ‘22 Budget, Juneteenth is officially a holiday in the @CityLittleRock ✅. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) December 22, 2021

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president.

Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.