Kenny Chesney returning to Walmart AMP this June

Kenny Chesney is bringing his "Here and Now Tour" with Carly Pearce to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Thursday, June 30.

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to the Walmart AMP this summer.

The eight-time Entertainer of the Year is bringing his Here and Now Tour with Carly Pearce to Rogers on Thursday, June 30. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $59 to $159.

You can purchase your tickets online or by calling 479-443-5600. You can also buy tickets in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Chesney is known for his stadium shows, performing to more than a million fans each summer of touring, leading The Wall Street Journal to deem him “The King of the Road,” the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee is equally taken with the intimacy and under-the-stars feeling of every summer.

Kicking off April 23 in Tampa, Fla., Chesney will play 20 newly announced amphitheater dates along with 21 stadium concerts. He last played the Walmart AMP in 2018.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Kenny Chesney will bring his Here and Now Tour to the AMP on June 30! Tickets go on sale February 11 at 10am. Posted by Walmart AMP on Monday, February 7, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.