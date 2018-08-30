LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - LEGOs have permeated pop culture to almost every level. No longer just a plastic building block, the toy company has video games and BLOCKbuster movies. The tremendously popular toy is also welcoming a convention to Little Rock in October.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention has set the 2018 dates for its Arkansas convention: Oct. 27 and 28 at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock. The event is building on LEGO's amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered, you guessed it, LEGOs.

Greyson Beights started the BrickUniverse convention in North Carolina in 2015 when he was 14 years old. BrickUniverse now travels throughout the United States, hosting conventions in 10 different American cities every year. Now 18 years old, Greyson expects the 2018 Arkansas event to be one of the best they have ever produced. "We're excited to bring this amazing event to Arkansas. BrickUniverse Arkansas 2018 is going to be big, we have some special things planned for attendees."

At past BrickUniverse conventions, the team at BrickUniverse witnessed thousands of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing, life-sized LEGO models.

BrickUniverse brings renown professional LEGO artists from around the world. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays and will be at the convention all weekend. He will also talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they can become LEGO master builders. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks. Attendees can see the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and other famous landmarks built from LEGO bricks.

The Fan Zone at BrickUniverse features fan-built LEGO creations built by some of the world's best LEGO Fan builders, including renown spectacles from Arkansan builders.

Other attractions include:

* LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks for building fun!

* Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

* LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies.

* Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks.

* The Challenge Zone: compete with other attendees head-to-head in brick building challenges.

* The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees for building and creating.

* And more to be announced for 2018!

Tickets are now available starting today, early booking is advised. Tickets are $15 online. They are available for Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28 online.

