LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) As thousands of people descend on War Memorial Stadium and the state fairgrounds this weekend, police, fire and EMS resources stand ready.

“We have years of experience working in partnership with the other agencies,” MEMS executive director Jon Swanson said.

Swanson said two major events on the same weekend presents challenges for MEMS.

“Regardless of the activities that are happening in central Arkansas, we still have to cover the normal staffing for the normal 911 calls and the normal things that happen in the community,” Swanson said.

In addition to normal staffing, MEMS has 16 crew members covering the fair and 25 more covering the Razorback game. That includes medics, supervisors and a dispatcher at each location.

“Those folks that would normally be off duty this weekend — pretty much all of them are on duty this weekend,” Swanson said.

Little Rock police will also have officers spread throughout the city.

“We'll have officers that are typically plain clothes or in special divisions and not normally on patrol -- they'll be out working the fair or football game to make sure we have staffing,” said LRPD spokesman Officer Eric Barnes.

Barnes said LRPD wants to make sure people are having fun but being responsible, especially those who are drinking.

“We're asking everybody that if you're with someone who is drinking, be accountable for them. Let them have fun, but don't let anybody get behind the wheel of a car if they're intoxicated,” Barnes said

Little Rock fire marshals are expected out at the fair and football game, according to and LRFD spokesperson. There are also fire stations in very close proximity to the fairgrounds and War Memorial Stadium.

