Morgan Wallen set to perform at the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music star Morgan Wallen is bringing The Dangerous Tour with HARDY to the Walmart AMP next year.

Wallen will perform on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $55 to $149.75 plus fees.

You can buy tickets by calling 479-443-5600, online or in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart AMP or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Walton Arts Center box office.

