Moses Moody announces weekend of special events in Little Rock

Former Arkansas Razorback and NBA Champion Moses Moody will be returning to his hometown for a weekend of community events on July 21 and 22.

On Friday, July 21, a VIP Meet and Greet will take place at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts at 5 p.m. for sponsors and early donors to the foundation to chat with Moses.

Hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and cocktails will be served. This event is by RSVP only. If you would like to donate, please visit Moses Moody's website here.

Later that evening, the public can enjoy A Night With Moses Moody free of charge. Reservations are required and tickets are available here.

Moses will be joined by Arkansas Head Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman for an 'intimate fireside chat' about his journey from Central Arkansas to Fayetteville to NBA Champion.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the event going from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, kids ages 11 to 15 can join the Moses Moody Basketball Youth Camp and engage in training sessions and friendly competition.

This camp is free to participants, but registration is required.

The two-day celebration will also mark the soft launch of Moody’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Motivate One Foundation, which seeks to engage, excite, and motivate youth for a better future— starting with supporting children and teens in the Little Rock community.

“I can’t wait to come home and give back to Little Rock, a special place that made me the man I am today,” Moody said. It’s important to me to stay connected to my hometown and state and to use my success as an example of what can happen when adults shine the light on kids in their community.”