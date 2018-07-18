EL DORADO, Ark. (KTHV) - The Murphey Arts District has released the lineup for the 31st Musicfest this Oct. 18 - 20.
Thursday, Oct. 18
- 6:30 p.m. - Sheila E (MAD Amp)
- 7:45 p.m. - Morris Day & the Time (MAD Amp)
- 9:00 p.m. - George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (MAD Amp)
Friday, Oct. 19
- 6:00 p.m. - Lita Ford (MAD Amp)
- 7:30 p.m. - Bret Michaels (MAD Amp)
- 9:00 p.m. - Sammy Hagar & the Circle (MAD Amp)
- 11:00 p.m. - Cardi B (Griffin Music Hall)
Saturday, Oct. 20
- 5:30 p.m. - Jimmie Allen (MAD Amp)
- 6:15 p.m. - Carly Pearce (MAD Amp)
- 7:30 p.m. - Justin Moore (MAD Amp)
- 9:00 p.m. - Toby Keith (MAD Amp)
- 11:00 p.m. - Gucci Mane (Griffin Music Hall)
Tickets range from $60 to $220 depending on the package and time you buy. They will be available July 20 here.
