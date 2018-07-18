EL DORADO, Ark. (KTHV) - The Murphey Arts District has released the lineup for the 31st Musicfest this Oct. 18 - 20.

Thursday, Oct. 18

6:30 p.m. - Sheila E (MAD Amp)

7:45 p.m. - Morris Day & the Time (MAD Amp)

9:00 p.m. - George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (MAD Amp)

Friday, Oct. 19

6:00 p.m. - Lita Ford (MAD Amp)

7:30 p.m. - Bret Michaels (MAD Amp)

9:00 p.m. - Sammy Hagar & the Circle (MAD Amp)

11:00 p.m. - Cardi B (Griffin Music Hall)

Saturday, Oct. 20

5:30 p.m. - Jimmie Allen (MAD Amp)

6:15 p.m. - Carly Pearce (MAD Amp)

7:30 p.m. - Justin Moore (MAD Amp)

9:00 p.m. - Toby Keith (MAD Amp)

11:00 p.m. - Gucci Mane (Griffin Music Hall)

Tickets range from $60 to $220 depending on the package and time you buy. They will be available July 20 here.

© 2018 KTHV