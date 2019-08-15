LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Oxford American announced Thursday they will be launching a new author series at the Ron Robinson Theater this fall.

The series, "South Words," will feature renowned OA contributors, such as:

Sarah M. Broom - The Yellow House (October 15, 2019)

- The Yellow House (October 15, 2019) Van Jensen and Nate Powell - Two Dead (November 19, 2019)

and - Two Dead (November 19, 2019) Silas House - Southernmost (February 25, 2019)

- Southernmost (February 25, 2019) Leesa Cross-Smith - So We Can Glow: Stories (March 31, 2020)

At each event, the author will read from their work and have an on-stage interview by a moderator.

The presenting sponsor for South Words is the College of Fine Arts & Communication at the University of Central Arkansas. The series is presented in partnership with the CALS Six Bridges Book Festival.

RELATED: Filmland2019 tickets go on sale TODAY

Additional season partners include: Clinton School of Public Service, Villa Vue at SoMa, the Arkansas Arts Council, and the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

All events will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Books will be sold and authors will participate in a signing.