LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Oxford American announced Thursday they will be launching a new author series at the Ron Robinson Theater this fall.
The series, "South Words," will feature renowned OA contributors, such as:
- Sarah M. Broom - The Yellow House (October 15, 2019)
- Van Jensen and Nate Powell - Two Dead (November 19, 2019)
- Silas House - Southernmost (February 25, 2019)
- Leesa Cross-Smith - So We Can Glow: Stories (March 31, 2020)
At each event, the author will read from their work and have an on-stage interview by a moderator.
The presenting sponsor for South Words is the College of Fine Arts & Communication at the University of Central Arkansas. The series is presented in partnership with the CALS Six Bridges Book Festival.
Additional season partners include: Clinton School of Public Service, Villa Vue at SoMa, the Arkansas Arts Council, and the Department of Arkansas Heritage.
All events will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Books will be sold and authors will participate in a signing.