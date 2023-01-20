New 'Kidz Bop' tour coming to Walmart AMP

The popular kids music brand will travel to 37 cities across the United States and Canada, including a summer stop to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 19.

ROGERS, Ark. — As part of its brand new tour, "KIDZ BOP Never Stop", the popular kids music group will make a summer stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The concert will take place in 37 cities across the United States and Canada in 2023.

Presented as part of the Cox Concert Series, the event will start at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Walmart AMP, tickets for the concert will go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, Jan. 27. Costs for tickets range from $29.50-59.50 plus applicable fees.

Individuals interested in presale tickets can visit Citi, the official card of the tour, to purchase their tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

The tour will introduce four new "Kidz Bop Kids" - Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler who will perform various hits live on stage.

Families can enjoy new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the "Daddy Dance Off", which will give dads the chance to show off their best moves on stage.

Tickets can be purchased at the Walmart AMP's site here.

