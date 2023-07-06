Nickelback coming to Simmons Bank Arena

Nickelback announced a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Monday, September 25 as part of the band's 2023 "Get Rollin’ Tour".

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, including a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on September 25.

The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar".

Get Rollin', Nickelback’s first album in five years, was released on November 18 and debuted at No. 2 across rock, alternative, hard music, and digital album charts.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $40 - 200, not including applicable fees. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

The box office will not be open for this sale. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster's website.