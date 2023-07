Each participating donor will receive a limited edition t-shirt and one ticket to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department will be hosting the 'Boots & Badges' blood drive on Friday, July 14.

The event will take place at the NLR Justice Center located at #1 Justice Center Drive in the Community Room from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Every successful donor will receive one limited edition t-shirt, one ticket to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, and giveaways from NLRPD while supplies last.