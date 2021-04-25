Glenn Close wins with her dance moves after losing for 8th time at Oscars

Glenn Close danced to "Da Butt" during a round of trivia at the Academy Awards and Twitter went wild.

It was a night of highs and lows for actress Glenn Close. After she failed to win the Oscar for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," Close showed off her surprise dance moves during a trivia segment of the evening.

Close began dancing after she was one of the acting nominees quizzed by actor Lil Rel Howery on whether a song had either won an Oscar, or if it failed to even get nominated. DJ Questlove played a clip of the song "Da Butt" by GoGo/Funk band Experience Unlimited.

Close stunned the audience with her ability to name the song, its presence in Spike Lee's film "School Daze" and it's connection to Washington, D.C.

Showing off the moves to the song, Close began twerking with her jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. Before the show, she commented on the comfort of her shoes, which may have just helped with her moves.

“I'm feeling great. My shoes are comfortable. It's not two miles long so that's lovely,” she said before the show.

Close's energy was embraced by many on Twitter.

Glenn Close shaking her wagon at the Oscars is *THE* official summer 2021 mood.pic.twitter.com/PSbr88x9tu — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021

Others went as far to say that it was "the greatest moment" of the awards show.

Some felt as though Close should have won an Oscar for her dance moves.

Earlier in the evening, she was nominated for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," but lost in the supporting actress category to Yuh-Jun Youn, who won for her role in "Minari."