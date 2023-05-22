Plain White T's to perform at Hempstead Hall in Hope

The Plain White T's will be performing at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m.

HOPE, Ark. — The Plain White T's will be live in concert in Hope, Arkansas on Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The performance at Hempstead Hall will kick off the venue's 10-year Anniversary concert series and mark its first time hosting a pop/contemporary concert.

The band will perform hits such as Grammy Award-winning “Hey There, Delilah,” “1,2,3,4”, “Rhythm of Love,” “The Giving Tree,” “Spaghetti Tattoo,” and more.