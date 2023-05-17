Pulaski County Fair returns to North Little Rock

The City of North Little Rock has announced the return of the Pulaski County Fair at NLR's Riverfront Park from May 19-29.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock has announced the return of the Pulaski County Fair at the NLR Riverfront Park.

The event is scheduled from May 19-29, allowing visitors to enjoy nine days of fun, food, and entertainment for the whole family.

The fair will feature the P.B.J. Happee Days Shows carnival midway, with rides, games, a petting zoo, a variety of vendors, and more.

Additionally, there will be an exciting lineup of live entertainment on the main stage from May 25 through May 29.

The schedule includes a Thursday night kick-off, Friday night Rock & Blues Night, Saturday's Official Yadaloo Country Music & Arts Festival, Sunday's vibrant Hispanic Heritage Day, and a grand finale on Memorial Day with a Military Tribute and Open Jam.

Gates will open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays (closed on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23), 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Admission to the park is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under can enter for free. Visitors can purchase an all-day wristband for $25, which grants unlimited access, or single-ride tickets for $1 each.

Pre-sale all-day carnival wristbands will also be available for $22 at the North Little Rock Welcome Center, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Main Street, Suite 120.

"In our 3rd year, we've added an additional weekend and Memorial Day. There are more rides and new vendors while bringing back the popular petting zoo, multi-cultural entertainment, and of course great food and fun for all ages," said Susan Erwin Prowse, one of the event organizers.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the fair will be donated to North Little Rock Parks & Recreation.