Tan France will deliver a moderated Q&A on Feb. 9 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Star of Netflix's Queer Eye Tan France is making a stop in Fayetteville to speak at a distinguished lecture at the University of Arkansas (UA).

France will deliver a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

The event is free and open to the public. Ticket reservations opened at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26 but are quickly being accounted for. A live stream link will also be available as an alternative to in-person attendance.

The university says more information and live stream details will be shared closer to the event.

France is a successful fashion designer who has helped dozens on the Emmy-winning makeover reboot Queer Eye. He's also a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir, Naturally Tan, which depicts his life and how he grew up gay in a traditional South Asian family.

Click here to reserve a ticket. Any questions about the event should be directed towards Distinguished Lectures Committee Chair Michael Fuhrman at lectures@uark.edu or the Office of Student Activities.

The UA currently has a mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks while in indoor venues. All audience members attending this event will be required to wear a face covering.

