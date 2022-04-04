Santana coming to the Walmart AMP this summer

Santana will perform at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8.

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-award-winning artist Santana is making a stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers this summer.

Santana will perform at the AMP on Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $45 to $129.50 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

To date, Santana has 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys.

