Smithsonian exhibit on display at Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian, Voices & Votes: Democracy in America, will be on display at the Arkansas State Capitol for a limited time.

The exhibit will travel to multiple locations across the state throughout the year, giving Arkansans the opportunity to view a Smithsonian exhibit without leaving the comfort of their home state.

Voices & Votes highlights and examines the ever-evolving story of democracy in America.

The exhibit features historical and contemporary photos and historical artifacts, such as campaign and voter memorabilia, as well as educational/archival videos, and multimedia interactives.

"As Arkansas' chief election official, I'm very excited about having this exhibit at the Capitol. I hope it will encourage more people to get involved and exercise their right to vote," said Secretary of State John Thurston.

