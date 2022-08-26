The weekend festival starts on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. and is expected to offer something for everyone, including a variety of hot air balloon activities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend's Soar NWA is expected to fill the skies with colorful hot air balloons.

The third annual event will offer a variety of hot air balloon activities as well as a kids zone, beer garden, live music and various aeronautics activities.

Expect to see individuals enjoying the skies as they skydive, partake in discovery flights, and go on tethered balloon rides.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the gate, kids ages 3-10 cost $5 in advance, $10 at the gate and kids 2 and younger are free.

According to Soar NWA's website, limited paid parking opportunities are available at Drake Field costing $20 per vehicle (cash only). Greenland Schools, which is just over a half mile from the entrance, is also offering parking for $10 per vehicle.

To accommodate participants who are walking, event coordinators will close a lane on the highway where there will be a police presence.

For a full list of the festival's event schedule visit Soar NWA's website here.

