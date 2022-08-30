SoMa After Dark returns to Little Rock after two-year hiatus

Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, commonly known as SoMa, will welcome back the SoMa After Dark event on the first Friday of every month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, commonly known as SoMa, will welcome back the SoMa After Dark event, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will take place on the first Friday of every month, starting at 4 p.m.

During this time, dozens of local eateries, shops, and art galleries along Main Street and nearby streets will keep their lights on late.

SoMa will work closely with the Bernice Garden to bring in food trucks, vendors, and live music for the event— additionally, many businesses will offer special menus, discounts, and entertainment

According to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., SoMa After Dark has always been a "much-needed and fantastic" event.

“It’s always something I look forward to, and as a mayor, it fills me with pride that we have such vibrant communities. We have seen and continue to see major development and innovation in SoMa,” he added.

Jack Sundell, owner of The Root Cafe and organizer of the SoMa Merchants Alliance, seconded this.

“I’ve never seen a neighborhood light up quite like SoMa during SoMa After Dark. Our lives have been filled with so much sadness and darkness the past few years, SoMa After Dark takes on a whole new meaning,” said Sundell.

He added that SoMa business owners and residents have been excited to start getting back to normal.

Here are some specials that SoMa business will be having:

AR-T’s & Electric Ghost will be open until 8:00 p.m. and their sale racks will be buy one, get one free.

Bark Bar be open until 9 p.m. and will host an Educator’s Happy Hour with special drinks where all educator’s dogs get in for free.

Esse Purse Museum and Pink Olive will co-host a Teacher Appreciation Event from 5 – 8 p.m. with discounts, perks, and sips sponsored by Stratton’s.

Press Waffle Co. will be open until 8:00 p.m. and have a Happy Hour from 4 – 8 p.m.

South Main Creative will host a 7th-anniversary celebration along with Happy Aura photos.

The Green Corner Store will be open until 8 p.m. and host a “Meet the Maker” event with Dancing Spring Garden and samples from Terroir chocolate bites and Onyx Coffee Lab.