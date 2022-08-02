The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall.

Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from $39 to $149.50 plus fees.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can buy your tickets online, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office or by calling 479-443-5600. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond (ten million copies) releases.

Counting 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, Taking The Long Way (2006), won five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

