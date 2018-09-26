LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A producer of “The Fulcrum” says the music festival will not happen.

Cliff Aaron, in an exclusive interview with THV11, said a decision had been quietly made over the summer to not reschedule after the event was postponed due to weather in March.

“We decided to pull the plug on The Fulcrum,” Aaron said Tuesday evening. “Just don’t feel that central Arkansas is ready for it right now.”

The Fulcrum first gained attention in November when organizers posted a poll on Facebook to ask potential attendees which artists they wanted to see perform. It was billed as a more adult-oriented event than Riverfest, which at that time had been cancelled after a 40-year run.

The Fulcrum was scheduled for March 16-17 at Davis Ranch in northern Pulaski County. Stephen Marley, PJ Morton and Love & Theft were scheduled to headline the festival but rain forced organizers to cancel. They initially planned to hold it again in September, but Aaron said negative attention from the local media led the team to scrap the idea.

“It seems like it was too much negative press at the beginning with it, from the get-go, and it never really got its fair shake,” he claimed.

Aaron said the poll about prospective artists was the source of the bad publicity.

“We wanted to find out what the young people wanted,” he explained, “you know, because we always heard about other festivals that were hear, nobody, everybody always complained each year about who they were bringing. And so, we thought it would be a great idea to, ‘okay, let’s poll it. Who do you want? Let’s ask who you want, you young people, who they want to see.’ And that’s all that was: just a poll.”

The list of options included Kelly Clarkson, Migos, Sza, and The Roots. At the time, Aaron told THV11 (https://www.thv11.com/article/news/local/producers-confirm-plans-for-the-fulcrum-festival/488212854) that all those acts were available, and that the production team had enough money to afford them. When none of the listed acts were announced as part of the lineup, many people became skeptical about the organizers’ intentions, but Aaron said ticket-buyers understood that those acts were suggestions, rather than certainties.

Rather than waiting to see how the festival developed, Aaron said the media became increasingly hostile.

“And it just kind of snowballed,” he said, “and we just don’t feel that, feel like really going through all of that again.

“Central Arkansas is missing out on a forward-thinking kind of a festival, more on the lines of, like, a Coachella or something like that, which could’ve easily been done. When you don’t give something new a chance, then you miss out on what is new.”

Dan Kovach, the general manager at Cajun’s Wharf, was not part of The Fulcrum’s production team, but has been involved in the central Arkansas music scene for two decades. He believes another big music festival would have been great for the area.

“You’re still gonna draw from outside of Little Rock,” he mentioned. “You’ve got Memphis, you’ve got Oklahoma, you’ve got Louisiana. So, people love festivals. They love going to festivals for music, go for food, and sometimes, in places like north Louisiana, there’s not a whole lot to do there, so a lot of people will come from as far away to Little Rock to see a venue, so there’s always opportunity, for sure.”

Aaron said Tuesday that everyone who bought a ticket and every vendor has received a refund. He thinks some media coverage that compared The Fulcrum with the Fyre Festival, a failed event in the Bahamas that was widely panned, hurt The Fulcrum’s chances.

“We did make sure we did our due diligence. Everybody was paid like they were supposed to,” Aaron said. “It wasn’t some kind of scam or something like that, like some of the media would try to spin it, or even associate us with, and that’s not the case. We are very honorable people that handle our business when it comes to this kind of thing, and that’s what we did. Simple as that.”

Aaron said Tuesday he often thinks about how different things would be if the weather had cooperated in March, allowing the festival to proceed as planned.

“Oh yeah, that would’ve been the beginning of something special. I already know that. We know that without a doubt. Given, we had Stephen Marley coming for the first time, we had PJ Morton, who’s a member of Maroon Five, was coming. I mean, it was a hot, hot little concert that we were gonna have. We weren’t expecting 60,000 people, but it was the genesis of something even bigger, and this year would’ve been even twice as big or three times as big. You have to build it. No one started huge at the beginning, and we weren’t really looking to do that, but we definitely could’ve knocking it out of the park the first year and come back the second year and expanded on that.”

Kovach said he thinks trying to pull off the same kind of festival a few months later would have been, “almost impossible, because then you’re going completely back to the drawing board, and some of those real high-end players or top-piece players, people like that, sometimes they’re booked out two years in advance, sometimes, so that’s a whole different ballgame.”

Aaron said he and his group will produce something like The Fulcrum again, but not in Arkansas. He did not rule out the possibility of trying again here but said the odds were long.

“I wish that, maybe in the future, who knows? Down the road, maybe we can all come to a cool resolution where there will be open arms about it,” he said. “But right now, this isn’t the time.”

“I think,” Kovach said, when asked if a festival such as The Fulcrum could succeed in Little Rock, “over the last 20 years, Little Rock really has progressed so much, and the music scene has progressed. Just, everything in general here has, but if it was done right, absolutely.”

