The Hall announces Little Rock tornado relief benefit concert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Hall, a live music and event space in Little Rock, announced that they will be hosting a tornado relief benefit concert, "To Little Rock, With Love".

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m., with performances from Arkansas-based country artists Justin Moore, Collin Raye, Matt Stell, Heath Sanders, Tyler Kinch, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund and go towards organizations helping rebuild.

They hope to provide much-needed aid to the city of Little Rock and surrounding areas as they continue to recover from the devastating storms this past weekend.

“When it’s your community in need, you do whatever you can to help,” said Miranda Hall, the Venue Manager of The Hall. “A benefit concert is something we know can raise a lot of funds for a lot of people who desperately need it.”

Tickets can be purchased here, and donations to the Central Arkansas Tornado Recovery Fund can be made here.