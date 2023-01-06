UAMS event offers free dental services for kids

UAMS's Department of Dental Hygiene will be offering a free dental clinic to children 3-17 years old on June 16 at Freeway Medical Tower.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene will be offering a free dental clinic on June 16.

The Summer of Smiles clinic will be open to children 3-17 years old and offer services such as preventive services such as dental cleanings, examinations, X-ray imaging, and fluoride treatments.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 501-686-5733 and mention “Summer of Smiles.”