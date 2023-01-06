UAMS event offers free dental services for kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene will be offering a free dental clinic on June 16.
The Summer of Smiles clinic will be open to children 3-17 years old and offer services such as preventive services such as dental cleanings, examinations, X-ray imaging, and fluoride treatments.
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 501-686-5733 and mention “Summer of Smiles.”
The clinic will take place at Freeway Medical Tower located at 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.