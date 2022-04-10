Vintage Market Days returning to Bentonville, featuring fall & winter finds

Vintage Market Days are back! Over 145 vendors will be showcasing their vintage and antique finds, handmade goods, and clothing at the Benton County Fair Grounds.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Vintage Market Days are back, just in time for the fall and holiday shopping seasons!

The Market will take place Oct. 7-9 at the Benton County Fair Grounds in the two barns.

This shopping event will feature over 145 vendors from over 15 states showcasing their vintage and antique finds, handmade goods, and clothing from boutiques.

The market will also feature food trucks and specialty makers. There will also be pony rides for the kids.

