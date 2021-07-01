Looking for cheap concert tickets? The Walmart AMP is offering $20 tickets to some of their biggest shows

Music lovers can get $20 tickets for several shows at the AMP!

ROGERS, Ark. — For a limited time only, concertgoers will be able to snag $20 tickets to multiple shows at the Walmart AMP.

The deal is part of Live Nation's Return to Live concerts promotion.

Music lovers can get $20 tickets for the following shows at the AMP:

Lady A - Saturday, Aug. 7

The Black Crowes - Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Avett Brothers - Friday, Aug. 13

Jim Gaffigan - Saturday, Aug. 28

Counting Crows - Saturday, Sept. 18

3 Doors Down - Friday, Sept. 24

Shinedown - Sunday, Sept. 26

NEEDTOBREATHE - Tuesday, Oct. 19

Dierks Bentley - Friday, Oct. 22

The $20 tickets will be available starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1, while supplies last.