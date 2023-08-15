Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Conway

Wheel of Fortune Live! with special guest host Bob Goen will be coming to the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall on Monday, October 30.

CONWAY, Ark. — Wheel of Fortune Live! with special guest Bob Goen as host will be coming to the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall on Monday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The live stage show is a fun and interactive way for fans to experience their favorite game show in person.

Guests are selected randomly to go on stage and spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. Participating guests will get to buy vowels and solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

There will also be audience games too, so everyone gets in on the fun!

Tickets will range from $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students and can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds, or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.