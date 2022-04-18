Wiz Khalifa, Logic headed to the Walmart AMP this August

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are headed to Arkansas for a stop at the Walmart AMP on August 8 on their Vinyl Verse Tour.

ROGERS, Ark. — Wiz Khalifa and Logic will be co-headlining their Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 that's making a stop at the Walmart AMP.

The rapper's tour will also feature special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 8 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $109.50 plus applicable fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Wiz Khalifa found success with his 2011 album Rolling Papers which featured hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up” and “No Sleep.”

Logic has three No. 1 albums, two Grammy nominations, dozens of Gold and Platinum certifications, sold-out arena tours on multiple continents, and six billion streams and counting.

