World Services for the Blind to host haunted house fundraiser

Arkansas's World Services for the Blind will host a 'Haunted Holidays' haunted house as a fundraising event on October 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's World Services for the Blind will host a Haunted Holidays fundraising event on October 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The event will feature a haunted house, and all proceeds will benefit the World Services for the Blind center in Little Rock.

The organization helps blind and visually impaired people read and learn everyday tasks such as cooking, making beds, typing on computers, learning braille, and mobility.

World Services for the Blind also provide dorm space for residents to stay in.