World Services for the Blind to host haunted house fundraiser

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's World Services for the Blind will host a Haunted Holidays fundraising event on October 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The event will feature a haunted house, and all proceeds will benefit the World Services for the Blind center in Little Rock.
The organization helps blind and visually impaired people read and learn everyday tasks such as cooking, making beds, typing on computers, learning braille, and mobility.
World Services for the Blind also provide dorm space for residents to stay in.
For more information, or if you're interested in signing up as a volunteer for the event, please contact Brandon Sims at bdewayne1999@gmail.com or visit their website.