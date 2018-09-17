HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - We're months away from the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs, but that didn't stop bagpipes and leprechauns from making an appearance today.

Today marks the half-way point to the parade -- a cause for celebration and much-awaited announcement. During the event, it was announced that Ralph Macchio, known for his roles in Karate Kid and Crossroads, will be the grand marshal of the event in 2019.

Macchio joins a growing list of celebrities to be the grand marshal, including Bo Derek, Jim Belushi, Kevin Bacon, Joey Fatone, John Corbett and Norm from Cheers.

In honor of Macchio's new title, the event is using the hashtag #staygoldenhotsprings to promote the event, based off of his classic line "Stay golden, Ponyboy," is Crossroads.

© 2018 KTHV