Festival of Laughs coming to Simmons Bank Arena in October

Sommore will lead the evening with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The undisputed Queen of Comedy, Sommore, is set to rule the stage as she hosts the Festival of Laughs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on October 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.