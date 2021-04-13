Little Rock breweries team up to host 'Beer & Movies' at War Memorial Stadium

The two movies being shown are "Space Balls" and "Three Amigos" at War Memorial Stadium, hosted by Flyway Brewing and Stone's Throw Brewing.

Flyway Brewing and Stone's Throw Brewing will be hosting a movie night at War Memorial Stadium on May 7 at 6 pm.

The event will feature showings of 80s comedies, "Space Balls" and "Three Amigos," as attendees enjoy local beer and endless popcorn throughout the night.

The event is open to anyone 21 and older, with entry beginning at 5:30 pm.

The first of the two movies is "Space Balls" which will be shown at 6 pm, with "Three Amigos" following at 8 pm.

Soft drinks will be available for those who decide to opt-out of an alcoholic beverage and local food trucks will be in the area for those who find themselves in need of a snack.